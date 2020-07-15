Panel discussion on police reforms with lawmakers and Black Lives Matter leaders
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 is continuing the conversation on racial justice and police reforms and taking it online. Wednesday night, we’re partnering with Ethical Perspectives to host a special forum on Police Reform in Iowa. We’ll talk with state lawmakers and leaders with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Watcha replay of the stream below:
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.