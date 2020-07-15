Advertisement

ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites ‘hateful speech’

By Lynn Elber
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.

The company’s move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast was recorded in May 2019 and released on June 30.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” ViacomCBS said.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the company said.

Cannon produced “Wild ‘n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He’s been a regular part of TV shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and host of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

He wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened” by his firing and accused the company of using his remarks to try to silence “an outspoken black man.

“I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation,” Cannon said, adding that he was seeking full ownership of “Wild ‘n Out.”

“Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast,” Cannon said. “If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize.”

He also, however, demanded an apology from Viacom-CBS, a brand he noted he's worked with for more than 20 years.

Fox also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Cannon's hour-plus podcast, he and Griffin contend that Black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

Cannon then segues into a discussion of skin color — “And I’m going to say this carefully,” he begins — to allege that people who lack sufficient melanin are “a little less.”

Those without dark skin have a “deficiency” that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive, he said.

“They had to be savages,” Cannon said, adding that he was referring to “Jewish people, white people, Europeans,” among others.

ViacomCBS’ action came as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the basketball great and writer, condemned several sports and entertainment celebrities for anti-Semitic tweets and posts and what he called a “shocking lack of indignation” in response.

Abdul-Jabbar made his comments in a column for The Hollywood Reporter that didn’t refer to Cannon.

As controversy over his remarks began to bubble up Monday, Cannon replied in a Facebook post.

“I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric ... The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles,” he wrote.

In the lengthy post, Cannon also said he welcomed being held accountable for his statement and that he held himself accountable “for this moment and take full responsibility.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

National

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

Latest News

Our Town

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities. The city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.