Two Hawkeye running backs named to Walker Award preseason list

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two players for the University of Iowa’s football team are getting recognized by a national awards committee heading into the 2020 season.

Mekhi Sargent, senior, and Tyler Goodson, sophomore, have been named as preseason candidates for the 2020 Doak Walker Award. The award is given each year to college football’s best running back, as determined by the PricewaterhouseCoopers SMU Athletic Forum.

Sargent ranks 31st in career rushing yards at the school. Goodson was the first freshman ever to lead the team in rushing in 2019, with 638 yards and five touchdowns.

Former Iowa running back Shonn Greene was the only Hawkeye to win the award for his efforts in 2008. Albert Young made it to the semifinal list in 2005, according to the university.

10 semifinalists for the Walker Award will be announced on November 10, which will then be narrowed down to three.

