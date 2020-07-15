Two eastern Iowa long-term care facilities added to state’s outbreak list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two more eastern Iowa facilities that provide long-term care are sites of outbreaks of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, state officials said on Wednesday.

Winslow House Care Center, located in Marion, and Solon Nursing Care Center, located in Solon and also known as Solon Retirement Village, were both added to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of Wednesday evening, Winslow House has three reported cases of the disease, with one person recovered. Solon Nursing Care Center has five reported cases, with none listed as recovered.

In a message posted to the facility’s Facebook page, officials for Solon Nursing Care Center said they are doing enhanced cleaning and keep residents even more separated in the wake of the positive test results.

There are 15 total facilities in the state with outbreaks, as of Wednesday evening, according to data provided to the state.

