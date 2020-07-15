Tiffin to start first ever recreational sports amid pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tiffin is the fastest growing city in Iowa according to the US Census Bureau. The city has grown from a few hundred people to over four thousand in the last 30 years.

Now, the city is starting its very first recreation department but doing so during a pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“When I’m older I want to be a pitcher in softball and I want to be a server in volleyball,” said Ainsley Haas of North Liberty.

Haas was one of the first people to sign up for Tiffin’s first-ever recreation department. She would have had to register in one of the surrounding cities before the department was created.

“I think it’s really good to learn and play with other classmates,” said Ainsley’s father, Matt Haas.

He’s excited to see his daughter playing Volleyball but the number of COVID 19 cases in Johnson County is starting to climb again since June 12th when the state started to ease restrictions.

“Everybody wants to be cautious with everything going on now these days,” Haas said. “I just think it’s hard to social distance when you’re playing a sport. As a coach myself, I know exactly how hard that is, but we need to adapt and overcome.”

This fall would include youth volleyball and flag football as well as adult co-ed softball. Frank Haege is heading the new department and said he’s watching the numbers carefully.

“You talk to other recreation department directors about what they are doing, how they are handling spectators, and other obstacles,” he said.

Haege said he’s also following guidance from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. He said because recreational leagues are more for fun than competitive, safety will come first when making decisions.

“We’re not a high-level sporting event,” he said. “We don’t have the gate prices or TV money that is so important. Safety will be our first concern.”

