Scattered rain tonight, heat builds in by the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers will still be possible by the evening and will be wrapping up later tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. With leftover moisture tonight, areas of patchy fog could be possible.

Thursday looks to be a very nice day with highs in the low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, and lower humidity.

Heading into Friday, we could see more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, but they won’t be widespread. Highs will rise into the upper 80s.

By the weekend, our humidity comes back in full force on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index could be between 100-105 degrees. Make sure to take those heat precautions. Rain chances return Saturday night and stick with us through next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all next week.

