Salvation Army puts out call for canned food donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local branch of The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help in restocking its canned food supplies amid increased demand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Cedar Rapids arm of the organization said that their stocks have been running low. The group said they urgently need canned green beans, corn, peas, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, and spaghetti sauce.

“During these unprecedented times with COVID-19 we are seeing more people in need for the staples,” Shalla Ashworth, director of development and communication for the organization in Cedar Rapids, said, in a statement. “We want to ensure we are able to continuously offer these feeding programs. That’s why we are turning to our generous community to help us restock our shelves and continue to feed those who are hungry. You can truly impact a life by donating a couple cans of food.”

Donations can be made at The Salvation Army Community Center, located at 1000 C Avenue NW. They are open on Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Donations are also accepted at the group’s thrift store located at 5824 Council Street NE.

More information about the organization can be found on their website.

