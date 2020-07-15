Advertisement

Rain likely today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue over southern Iowa early this morning. These should expand in coverage as we go through the day while moving northeast. Some spots will still receive over one inch of rain by the time this is over with later today. With the rain and clouds around, temperatures won't hardly move at all and highs in the mid-70s will be about it. Tomorrow, look for a return of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Friday, a chance of storms exists later in the day as a warm front approaches from the west. This will unlock some high heat for especially Saturday when the heat index may hit 105 in the afternoon. As the heat breaks down, occassional storms are possible as early as Saturday night.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Checking in on the heat index so far this summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
As we face the heat index climbing above 100 degrees Saturday afternoon, it may help to know that we haven’t dealt with much of that yet this year.

Forecast

Scattered rain tonight, heat builds in by the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered showers will still be possible by the evening and will be wrapping up later tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered rain still possible through the evening, Thursday will be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.

Forecast

Cloudy and a bit damp this afternoon, heat returns soon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Saturday looks like the hottest day coming up.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - Scattered showers continue through the afternoon and may come with a rumble of thunder.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Plan on a wet day with highs into the 70s.

Forecast

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible continue tonight.

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT

Forecast

Storms develop late, a few could be severe

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Most of the day will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
Weather Update for Tuesday at 11 a.m. - A cold front brings showers and storms, but it'll take a while to get here.