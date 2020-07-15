Rain likely today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue over southern Iowa early this morning. These should expand in coverage as we go through the day while moving northeast. Some spots will still receive over one inch of rain by the time this is over with later today. With the rain and clouds around, temperatures won't hardly move at all and highs in the mid-70s will be about it. Tomorrow, look for a return of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Friday, a chance of storms exists later in the day as a warm front approaches from the west. This will unlock some high heat for especially Saturday when the heat index may hit 105 in the afternoon. As the heat breaks down, occassional storms are possible as early as Saturday night.

