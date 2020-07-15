Police seeking person of interest in Sunday shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest connected to a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Cedar Rapids Police said that Keenan Baker, 24, is being sought. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe Baker is in the Cedar Rapids area, but that the general public should not approach him if they see him.

At around 8:38 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, officers were sent to a report of gunshots at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments, located at 1500 Oakland Road NE. There, they located a 23-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and remains hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Police described the incident as domestic-related.

Anybody with information about Baker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

