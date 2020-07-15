Advertisement

Police review board in Iowa City discusses options for expanded powers

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Community Police Review Board met Tuesday and looked over options to increase the board’s authority.

This meeting came after weeks of protests throughout Iowa City calling for change with law enforcement. The board is working to make changes that will give it more authority over the police department.

Amanda Nichols, a new board member, said she thinks the board had a problem in past years with community being aware of the board and it’s resources. The board talked about several ways of making it easier to send in a complaint about police, such as sending them online instead of in the mail, or not having to give personal information on the forms.

Latisha McDaniel, another member of the board, said she has concerns over how few complaints the group actually deals with.

“It could be because we just don’t have the complaints. I’ve heard anecdotal situations but no one has ever come to the board with the complaints that I’ve heard. And I’m just kinda wondering why,” McDaniel said.

Members plan to send a questionnaire to past members asking for their thoughts on which new powers they think would be the most useful.

The board will be hosting a public forum on September 21. They are planning to talk about the importance of police body cameras and ask for more opinions on what the board should be able to do.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities. The city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Latest News

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Kirkwood Community College starts to re-open campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
At Kirkwood Community College, officials recently made the decision to allow students to come back to classes in person, starting this fall, after finishing the spring semester virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Marion always looking for ways to enhance outdoor amenities

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people moving to Marion, the city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer for outdoor amenities.

News

New school in Linn-Mar district won't be completed before school start

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some parts of Hazel Point will not be ready in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Working from home has more people considering adopting a pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes - and their hearts - for pets, compared with recent years.

News

How the Iowa City school district plans to handle off-site learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
School board members in Iowa City approved a plan to start the school year in the fall using off-site learning. Now, they plan to implement it.