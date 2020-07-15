Police review board in Iowa City discusses options for expanded powers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Community Police Review Board met Tuesday and looked over options to increase the board’s authority.

This meeting came after weeks of protests throughout Iowa City calling for change with law enforcement. The board is working to make changes that will give it more authority over the police department.

Amanda Nichols, a new board member, said she thinks the board had a problem in past years with community being aware of the board and it’s resources. The board talked about several ways of making it easier to send in a complaint about police, such as sending them online instead of in the mail, or not having to give personal information on the forms.

Latisha McDaniel, another member of the board, said she has concerns over how few complaints the group actually deals with.

“It could be because we just don’t have the complaints. I’ve heard anecdotal situations but no one has ever come to the board with the complaints that I’ve heard. And I’m just kinda wondering why,” McDaniel said.

Members plan to send a questionnaire to past members asking for their thoughts on which new powers they think would be the most useful.

The board will be hosting a public forum on September 21. They are planning to talk about the importance of police body cameras and ask for more opinions on what the board should be able to do.

