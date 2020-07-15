Advertisement

Pandemic-related coin shortage also present in eastern Iowa

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Signs of the impact of a shortage in coins in the United States, caused by the ongoing pandemic, are showing up in eastern Iowa.

Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust said the Federal Reserve lowered the maximum amount of coins it could order about little more than a month ago. John Rodriguez, executive vice president at the bank, said the bank usually orders $6,000 worth of quarters. The Federal Reserve capped orders about a month ago at $1,000.

Rodriguez said while his branch in Cedar Rapids is getting by, the Waterloo branch has started limiting the number of coins customers can take out. The Cedar Rapids branch is also making unusual adjustments so they don’t run out.

“What we began to do is hold those bags of loose coin so we could use them here, then go back to old school and wrap those coins ourselves by hand. Which can take some time, but that’s what we needed to be able to do,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said part of the problem is production of coins being slowed down because of COVID-19, but it’s also being influenced by businesses being closed and people staying home.

“With business shutting down, and those businesses that produce a lot of the coin, then the banks weren’t getting the coin to go to the feds, and then, of course, us as individuals, maybe not wanting to go out as much, not wanting to go out to the bank, keeping the coins,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the bank got an email today saying the maximum order of coins is going up, but it’s still around half of what they would normally get.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities. The city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Latest News

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Kirkwood Community College starts to re-open campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
At Kirkwood Community College, officials recently made the decision to allow students to come back to classes in person, starting this fall, after finishing the spring semester virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Marion always looking for ways to enhance outdoor amenities

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people moving to Marion, the city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer for outdoor amenities.

News

New school in Linn-Mar district won't be completed before school start

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some parts of Hazel Point will not be ready in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Working from home has more people considering adopting a pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes - and their hearts - for pets, compared with recent years.

News

How the Iowa City school district plans to handle off-site learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
School board members in Iowa City approved a plan to start the school year in the fall using off-site learning. Now, they plan to implement it.