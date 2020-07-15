One is shot and killed after allegedly trespassing in Jo Daviess County
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said a person was shot and killed after allegedly trespassing.
Officials said 47-year-old Dana Clark, of Galena, Illinois was allegedly trespassing when a physical confrontation took place between Clark and 37-year-old David Van Winkle, of Hanover, Illinois.
During the physical confrontation, Van Winkle drew a firearm and shot Clark in the chest. Officials said Clark was pronounced dead a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.
