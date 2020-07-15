One hurt in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said a shooting injured one person early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers received two calls of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of Bever Avenue Southwest at 12:08 a.m.

Within 10 minutes of that call, officers received a call of someone who arrived at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Doctors treated the unidentified victim for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they could not locate any evidence.

They said the victim was unsure where exactly he was when the shots were fired.

There are no arrests so far.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.