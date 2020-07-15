Officials in Iowa City seeking help finding dog after bite

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials are asking for the public’s help in finding out more about a dog that bit someone on the southeast side of Iowa City.

Iowa City Animal Services said that the bite was reported at around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, in the 100 block of Primrose Court. The person said the dog was black, medium-sized, had longer hail, and a tail. It may have been a shepherd-type breed, according to the person.

If you have information about the dog, particularly its rabies vaccination status, please call Iowa City Animal Services at (319) 356-5295. You can also call Iowa City Police at (319) 356-6800.

