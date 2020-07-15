MidAmerican restores power for most after outage in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MidAmerican Energy Company has restored power for most of its customers in Waterloo after an outage early Wednesday left more than 8,000 customers without power.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to MidAmerican, but received no word on what caused the outages.

You can see the outages on MidAmerican’s website, where they are updating the numbers of affected customers over time.

