Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn't released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

