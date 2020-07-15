Advertisement

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging a subpoena for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that it’s a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

The plans were outlined in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge overseeing legal squabbles related to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s request to Trump's longtime accountant for eight years of the president's personal and corporate tax records in a criminal probe.

The judge, Victor Marrero, scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Vance is seeking the records in part for a probe of payments that Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing their claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to campaign finance and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

In its ruling last week, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president cannot be investigated while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the tax records.

The top court returned the fight over the subpoena to Marrero, saying Trump’s lawyers may still challenge it in the same manner as anyone served with a subpoena.

Lawyers for the Republican president noted that the Supreme Court in its ruling said they can raise arguments that the subpoenas seek too much information, or are designed to impede Trump's constitutional duties or harass, manipulate or retaliate against him.

“The President intends to raise some or all of these arguments,” the lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the prosecutor wrote in the jointly submitted letter that Trump’s lawyers are asking for more than they are allowed. They said Trump’s lawyers are basing their plans on a concurring opinion that conflicts with the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the case, and that the lower-court judge already rejected the same arguments Trump’s lawyers are suggesting they might make.

Last September, Trump’s lawyers argued to Marrero that the subpoena requests by Vance were a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump. The judge rejected the argument.

“This Court has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment, or any other unusual circumstance,” Vance’s lawyers wrote. “And this Court has rejected the President’s claim that there was any evidence of a ‘secondary motive’ that goes beyond good faith enforcement of the criminal laws.”

Lawyers for Vance, a Democrat, also objected to a request from Trump's lawyers that they be entitled to gather new evidence before the subpoenas are enforced and that nothing occur until the Supreme Court issues a mandate.

In Wednesday’s letter, they also expressed confidence after the Supreme Court victory, saying they could enforce the subpoena immediately but were holding off, “provided the appropriate schedule moves on an expedited basis.”

Vance's attorney, Carey Dunne, also asked the Supreme Court Wednesday to formally issue a certified copy of its decision last week to the lower court so Trump's lawyers cannot argue that everyone must wait another three weeks before proceeding.

Dunne said issues could arise in the “near future” concerning the applicable statutes of limitations if proceedings are delayed, potentially giving Trump “the absolutely temporary immunity” that the Supreme Court rejected. He also said further delay could result in the fading of memories by witnesses and the loss or disappearance of documents.

___

Associated Press Writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.

National

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he'd won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR's All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

Latest News

Our Town

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities. The city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.