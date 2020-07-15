JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

(AP) - JCPenney is cutting about 1,000 jobs.

The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

A list of 152 stores closing, many of which had been previously announced, is available here.

