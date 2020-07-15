Advertisement

Iowa City school board votes to start school year with online only learning

A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major school district in eastern Iowa has elected to begin the 2020-2021 school year with online learning.

The Iowa City Community School District board voted unanimously to approve a motion that would begin the year with an online learning model. The district had been considering online-only, different hybrid models, or in-person learning as possibilities.

Courses in the online program would be delivered through the districts Seesaw and Canvas online applications. Students will be offered grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch, according to the district’s Return to Learn plans.

Students with certain needs, such as English Language Learners, would be permitted to be brought on-site for direct support in accessing the online learning program.

Board members also voted to approve a special resolution on budget needs, authorizing up to $500,00 for the superintendent to spend on “health, safety, and security needs.” The district also has access of $1,600,395 in federal funding from the CARES Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Budget projections for pandemic and other related expenses show the district could spend up to $40,000 each on hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, $7,500 on face shields, $50,000 on disposable masks, $10,000 on gloves, $23,325 on protective shields in common areas, and $15,000 on thermometers. Another $15,000 is projected to be spent on signage to promote proper procedures for limiting COVID-19 spread in buildings and on playgrounds.

CARES Act funding will largely be spent on learning materials like workbooks and other technology investments. Projections include a $765,000 line item for 1-to-1 student laptop purchases.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State officials launch free naloxone initiative in pharmacies

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State agencies will be coordinating a new effort to make an antidote to an opioid overdose available for free at pharmacies in the state.

Local

Tiffin to start first ever recreational sports amid pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Tiffin to start fall recreational sports

Our Town

Residential growth spurs business growth in Marion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Our Town Marion welcomed roughly 1,000 new households in the past decade. With more people, there’s a need for more schools, more restaurants and new and improved amenities.

Iowa

Willowwind School in Iowa City announces plans to bring students back to classroom, with multiple safety measures in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Leaders at one private elementary school, Willowwind School in Iowa City, say they have done their research and they are planning to bring students back to the classroom starting on August 24.

Latest News

News

Our Town: Pandemic hasn't stopped progress, growth in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
With more people choosing to live in Marion, there's a need for more schools, more restaurants, and new and improved amenities.

News

Old Creamery Theater workers disappointed by decision to eliminate entire staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
11 staff members who were terminated from the Old Creamery Theater said that politics, not economics, drove the decision.

News

State program to provide free Narcan at some pharmacies

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health and other agencies are helping to coordinate a program that will provide free Narcan at certain pharmacies in the state.

News

Willowwind in Iowa City hopes to be model for in-person learning plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Willowwind school in Iowa City is welcoming back students this fall and hopes to be a model for other schools in the process.

Local

Board of trustees terminates 11 employees at Old Creamery Theatre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
The theatre shut down in early July, leaving 11 staff members without jobs.

News

Tax incentives approved for BAE Systems in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids City Council approved tax incentives for BAE Systems' planned new facility.