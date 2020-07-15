Imagining the future of Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Our Town Marion is imagining what’s next for the community with four new initiatives known as ImagiNEXT.

In October of 2017, the city collected more than 3,000 ideas. A selection committee narrowed that list to 60 ideas. After a community vote, the committee determined what’s called the “Future Four” in March of 2018: “The Heart of it All”, which includes an expansion to the Uptown Artway and a plaza project, “Just Keep Swimming”, with an aquatics study underway to determine if a new water park could replace an aging city pool, “Creekside Pride” will explore ways to utilize Indian Creek with water activities and trails and “The Little Things” may include expanding the open container area in Uptown and a city text alert program.

Jill Ackerman, President of the Marion Chamber of Commerce said it’s a grassroots program that makes Marion unique. “Finding out what your residents want to see in their community is a huge piece in making sure that they’re around to support it once it’s built out,” she says.

All of those will build on Imagin8, eight projects for the future, six of which are complete, including splash pads, expanded trails and the amphitheater at Lowe Park. The last two projects are underway, the new YMCA and a new Marion Public Library.

