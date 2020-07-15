Friends and Family of slain Cedar Rapids man add $7,600 to reward money for information leading to arrest and conviction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7,600 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Malik Sheets.

The reward money was donated by friends and family of Malik Sheets after they established a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds.

This reward money will be in addition to a reward of up to $2,500 offered through Linn County Crime Stoppers.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of Regent Street on the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids. It happened in the early morning hours on June 18th. Police said a fight broke out at the party, and Sheets was shot at least one time. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital but died shortly after.

Linn County Crime Stoppers accepts tips at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

