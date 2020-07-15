Fayette County man arrested on multiple drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County man was arrested on multiple drug charges at around 10:40 p.m. on July 14.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it executed search warrants at multiple residences in West Union and found illegal substances and multiple firearms.

Kenneth Eugene Gerleman Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with drug distribution to a minor, possession of a controlled substance, cannabidiol and drug paraphernalia.

Gerleman Jr. is now in the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. He could face up to 27 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending.

