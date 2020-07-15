COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 36,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 206 more COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 15, the state’s data is showing a total of 36,036 COVID-19 cases and 759 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,466 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 384,765 since the pandemic began.

The state is also reporting that 203 Iowans have recovered over the last 24 hours. A total of 27,102 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iowa.

There are a total of 190 patients hospitalized, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 62 of those patients are in the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

