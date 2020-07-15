Cloudy and a bit damp this afternoon, heat returns soon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers continue through the afternoon and may come with a rumble of thunder. There’s no severe weather here, though. Rain is most likely over southern Iowa, becoming much more scattered farther north. Thanks to the showers and thick clouds, temperatures won’t move much today, staying in the lower to middle 70s.

This weather system moves away this evening, taking the rain away with it. Thursday looks like a nice day with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. The heat begins to build back on Friday as highs climb well into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible late. Saturday looks like the hottest day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices topping 100, along with plenty of mugginess. The heat retreats next week as occasional rounds of storm look to move through the Midwest.

