Advertisement

Cloudy and a bit damp this afternoon, heat returns soon

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers continue through the afternoon and may come with a rumble of thunder. There’s no severe weather here, though. Rain is most likely over southern Iowa, becoming much more scattered farther north. Thanks to the showers and thick clouds, temperatures won’t move much today, staying in the lower to middle 70s.

This weather system moves away this evening, taking the rain away with it. Thursday looks like a nice day with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. The heat begins to build back on Friday as highs climb well into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible late. Saturday looks like the hottest day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices topping 100, along with plenty of mugginess. The heat retreats next week as occasional rounds of storm look to move through the Midwest.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Checking in on the heat index so far this summer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
As we face the heat index climbing above 100 degrees Saturday afternoon, it may help to know that we haven’t dealt with much of that yet this year.

Forecast

Scattered rain tonight, heat builds in by the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered showers will still be possible by the evening and will be wrapping up later tonight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered rain still possible through the evening, Thursday will be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - Scattered showers continue through the afternoon and may come with a rumble of thunder.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain likely today

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on rain today with highs only in the 70s.

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Plan on a wet day with highs into the 70s.

Forecast

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible continue tonight.

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT

Forecast

Storms develop late, a few could be severe

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Most of the day will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
Weather Update for Tuesday at 11 a.m. - A cold front brings showers and storms, but it'll take a while to get here.