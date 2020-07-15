Advertisement

Checking in on the heat index so far this summer

(Pexels)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we face the heat index climbing above 100 degrees Saturday afternoon, it may help to know that we haven’t dealt with much of that yet this year.

Through July 15, Cedar Rapids has had an above-average number of hours with a heat index. But that’s just part of the story – the hotter heat indices have been less common.

On average, there have been about 276 hours with a heat index of at least 80 degrees; this year, there have been 305, or about a day’s worth of extra heat. 54 hours have had a heat index of 90 or warmer, which is six hours below the average. There hasn’t even been a single one of 100 or hotter yet. The average through mid-July is a little more than seven hours.

Heat indices in Cedar Rapids in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.
Heat indices in Cedar Rapids in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

A similar theme plays out in Iowa City. However, that’s not the case in Waterloo, which has generally been one of the hotter cities, and so it’s been running above average on the warm heat indices. Dubuque has also been running above average on warm heat indices. Even so, only a few hours have been spent with a heat index at or above 100.

Heat indices in Iowa City in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.
Heat indices in Iowa City in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)
Heat indices in Waterloo in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.
Heat indices in Waterloo in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)
Heat indices in Dubuque in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.
Heat indices in Dubuque in 2020 compared to average, through July 15.(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

