Cedar Rapids extends city facility closures through September 8

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Various closures of public buildings in Cedar Rapids due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will continue into late summer, according to officials.

The City of Cedar Rapids said facilities will remain closed until at least September 8. This includes City Hall, the City Services Center, Cedar Rapids Water Administration, the Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control, Cedar Rapids Police Station, Northwest Recreation Center, Downtown Public Library, and Ladd Library.

The public library will be opening by appointment only for specific services in the coming weeks, but the building will remain closed to the general public, officials said.

Many city services can be conducted over the phone or via email, or through the city’s website.

