Amber Alert issued for missing Davenport girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl in Davenport.

Breasia Terrell was first reported missing on Friday, July 10.

Investigators believe 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins kidnapped Terrell.

Dinkins is in the Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation charge.

Police initially called him a person of interest in the child’s disappearance.

Investigators described Terrell as 4′5″ and weighing 75 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt, shorts as well as pink or white flipflops.

Anyone with information on where the child is should call the Davenport Police Department.

