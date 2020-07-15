Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Iowa 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

An Amber Alert was issued overnight Wednesday.
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.(Contributed photo)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Amber Alert related to the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, was activated Wednesday morning at 12:41 a.m., and an audible alert was sent out just before 1:30 a.m.

According to the State of Iowa’s Amber Alert website, the ‘destination’ on the alert is listed as “between Clinton and Davenport.”

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Davenport police announced a ‘person of interest’ in Terrell’s case, 47-year-old Henry Earl Dinkins of Davenport. Dinkins is in custody on a separate charge of a sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense, a Class D Felony.

Police said Tuesday Dinkins has known connections to the Clinton and Camanche areas.

According to Davenport police, Dinkins is a person of interest in the case and he has not charged in connection to Terrell’s disappearance, however the Amber Alert issued Wednesday labels Dinkins as Terrell’s ‘abductor.'

During a media briefing at the police station, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said a person of interest is “someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.”

Dinkins was arrested on the sex offender registration violation charge Friday. Earlier that day, Terrell was reported missing. Police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport. She is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, flip flops and shorts.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the time frame of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that time frame.

“This is an evolving, active investigation. While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.” Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche/Clinton area Sikorski said. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome. All these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced Saturday it is offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Marion offers outdoor enjoyment for all ages and abilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
This time of year, a lot of people in Our Town Marion enjoy exploring local parks and outdoor amenities. The city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer.

I9 Investigations

Hazel Point Intermediate School will not be fully completed after workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
It is still “likely” the school will hold kids by the first day.

Iowa

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center sees increased adoptions during pandemic, looking for homes for 180 cats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes, and their hearts, for pets compared with recent years.

Our Town

Expanding trails to create connections in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Biking has become a popular way to get around, especially this year with families looking for safe ways to have fun. But plans have been around for a while to expand trails in Our Town Marion to accommodate a growing community that enjoys the outdoors.

Local

New free NARCAN program aims to reduce overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
Overdoses due to opioids continue to rise in the state of Iowa, but state officials hope that a new program can help reverse that trend

Latest News

Local

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound on Iowa City’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man was found on the east side of Iowa City suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Kirkwood Community College starts to re-open campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordee Kalk
At Kirkwood Community College, officials recently made the decision to allow students to come back to classes in person, starting this fall, after finishing the spring semester virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Marion always looking for ways to enhance outdoor amenities

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people moving to Marion, the city is always looking for ways to improve what the town has to offer for outdoor amenities.

News

New school in Linn-Mar district won't be completed before school start

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some parts of Hazel Point will not be ready in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Working from home has more people considering adopting a pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
With more people working from home, people are also opening their homes - and their hearts - for pets, compared with recent years.

News

How the Iowa City school district plans to handle off-site learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
School board members in Iowa City approved a plan to start the school year in the fall using off-site learning. Now, they plan to implement it.