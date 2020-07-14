Visitors to Chicago from Iowa will be required to quarantine

CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Chicago first issued a quarantine order early this month for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The city updated the order Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected states to 17.

States are included based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Illinois health officials announced 707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 25 deaths.

