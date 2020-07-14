Video of packed crowds on Court Avenue in Des Moines causes COVID-19 concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Video taken from cameras in downtown Des Moines shows crowds of people packed outside of bars and little social distancing on Court Avenue at around 2 a.m. Sunday as bars closed.

The Iowa Restaurant Association says they are worried about the impact of situations like this.

“We worry for reasons well beyond patron safety,” Jessica Dunker, with the Iowa Restaurant Association, said. “We worry for our employees safety and we worry about people seeing that and thinking it’s not safe.”

Dunker says despite the perception issue, the majority of bars are doing the right thing.

She says making sure bars are following reopening guidance is critical to them staying open.

