University of Iowa graduate Kathleen Doyle nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA announced on Monday that a University of Iowa graduate has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

University of Iowa said Kathleen Doyle, of LaGrange Park, Illinois, ended her collegiate career at Iowa ranked second all-time in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537), and has now received the award nomination.

The award is given to a student-athlete who excels academically, athletically and shows commitment to community service and leadership.

Doyle was in the top-50 national rankings in five statistical categories during her senior season. Those categories included ranking sixth in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Doyle was named to three All-America teams and finished her academic career with a 3.84 overall GPA.

Ok, Kathleen! 👏 Congratulations on being nominated for the 2020 @NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Much deserved! Details ➡️ https://bit.ly/3fpGLve Posted by Iowa Women's Basketball on Monday, July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.