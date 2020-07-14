Two weekend events planned for Fair food favorites in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans of certain elaborate, and often deep-fried, Iowa State Fair foods will have two weekends this summer to get a taste of their favorites this summer, despite the fair’s cancellation.

Officials with the Iowa State Fair said that they will be hosting two special Taste of the Fair weekends in late July and August. Each event will feature 20 vendors in the midway area of the state fairgrounds, near the north parking lot off of University Avenue in Des Moines.

Taste of the Fair, Weekend 1 (July 24 - 26) - List of vendors

Friday, July 24: 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Taste of the Fair, Weekend 2 (July 31 - August 2) - List of vendors

Friday, July 31, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines and limitations to reduce crowd sizes will be enforced by staff. Admission and parking are both free to visitors, according to officials.

The annual Iowa State Fair was canceled for the first time since World War II due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

