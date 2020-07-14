Two children hurt in Linn County ATV crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-all-terrain-vehicle crash in Linn County injured two juveniles on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:53 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at 4910 Indian Creek Road. Deputies believe that a 13-year-old male was operating a Bobcat ATV and lost control of it on private property.

Three passengers, made up of two 12-year-old girls and one 12-year-old boy, were passengers on the vehicle. None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Two of the juveniles on the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire and Rescue, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

