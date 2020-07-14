Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible continue tonight.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms continue as a front moves east-southeast, some of which could be severe. This front will stall and with slow-moving storms, heavy rain remains a threat. Rainfall totals, throughout the event, will top one inch in some areas. Thursday looks like a beautiful day with more scattered showers and storms Friday. The heat is on for the weekend with highs back close to our topping 90.

