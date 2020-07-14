Advertisement

Storms roll in late this afternoon into tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to the day with a dry morning in all areas. You’ll notice the humidity is up a bit from yesterday which is a sign of things to come later today. Plan on a warm afternoon as highs surge well into the 80s. This will combine with high humidity to create an environment for thunderstorms to develop very late this afternoon and into tonight. A risk of heavy rain will accompany any thunderstorm alongside gusty winds as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will stall going into tomorrow keeping the rain chances going. By the time it’s all wrapped up, rainfall totals in spots will be over one inch. Look for a dry day on Thursday with another chance of scattered storms by Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Strong storms with heavy rainfall possible continue tonight.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Storms develop late, a few could be severe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Most of the day will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Update for Tuesday at 11 a.m. - A cold front brings showers and storms, but it'll take a while to get here.

Water Cooler

Wind shear is important for storm development

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
In nearly all severe storm cases, both directional and speed wind shear are present.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Plan on a warm day with storms arriving this evening.

Forecast

Quiet conditions take us early Tuesday, stormy late.

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT

Water Cooler

July 1936 holds our records for extreme heat

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Blistering heat took over Iowa in the summer of 1936.

Forecast

Monday’s weather is the usual for July, storms return later Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
We'll be watching a cold front tomorrow, which brings showers and storms in the afternoon but especially the evening into Tuesday night.