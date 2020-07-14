Storms roll in late this afternoon into tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to the day with a dry morning in all areas. You’ll notice the humidity is up a bit from yesterday which is a sign of things to come later today. Plan on a warm afternoon as highs surge well into the 80s. This will combine with high humidity to create an environment for thunderstorms to develop very late this afternoon and into tonight. A risk of heavy rain will accompany any thunderstorm alongside gusty winds as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will stall going into tomorrow keeping the rain chances going. By the time it’s all wrapped up, rainfall totals in spots will be over one inch. Look for a dry day on Thursday with another chance of scattered storms by Friday.

