Storms develop late, a few could be severe

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front brings showers and storms, but it’ll take a while to get here. Most of the day will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 80s, along with a touch more mugginess than yesterday. Storms begin to develop in our northwestern towns mainly after about 3 p.m., although most of us may not get anything until after 7 this evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rain.

Periods of rain and a few rumbles of thunder are still likely tomorrow, although the threat of severe weather is very low. Temperatures drop back into the 70s, but they’ll shoot right back up. The weekend looks toasty, especially Saturday, when highs ought to get past 90 degrees. Next week looks unsettled with occasional storm chances.

