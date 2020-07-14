State Auditor: TestIowa reporting chain has delays, takes pointless risks and increases liabilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TestIowa has delays in their ability to report data and takes pointless risks according to a report from the State Auditor’s office.

It’s the first official criticism at the state level on the program created through a $26 million no-bid contract to test Iowans for the coronavirus.

The report describes delays because the data from TestIowa goes through two company’s located In Utah, then goes to Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer then to Iowa’s Department of Public Health.

The two companies are partners with Nomi Health. Nomi Health is the company that signed the contract to conduct TestIowa testing.

The report said this longer reporting chain compared to other reasons takes pointless risks and increases liabilities for the misuse or mishandling of data resulting in a lawsuit.

The auditor’s office asked IDPH for any reason why the results from TestIowa could not be sent to IDPH directly, but have not received an answer.

IDPH sent KCRG an emailed statement in response to the auditor’s report, which talks about TestIowa’s success.

“TestIowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts. As the AG office has verified, every part of the TestIowa reporting process is in accordance with Iowa Code”

