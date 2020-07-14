Severe threat mainly focused in southeast Iowa as storms move through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The risk for severe thunderstorms is present in eastern Iowa on Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Iowa until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Clayton, Davis, Keokuk, Mahaska, Poweshiek, and Wapello.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with storms tonight.

