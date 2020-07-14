Marion leaders build community partnerships with non-profits

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a lot of teamwork that keeps Our Town Marion moving forward. Much of the new development in town is thanks to partnerships between the city and various non-profit groups. That includes the Chamber, MEDCO and the Uptown Marion District.

It also includes the YMCA, which will double its size at its new location on the north side of Marion. The city committed roughly $7 million to the facility, which is scheduled to open this winter. City Manager Lon Pluckhahn says these days, it’s almost impossible for a single entity to build something alone, with increasing building expenses. “Sure, we could’ve done something on our own or the YMCA could’ve done something on their own, but neither one of us would’ve been able to put together a project that was anywhere near the caliber of the one that we’re able to do by bringing together,” says Pluckhahn.

Once it opens, the facility will be able to provide increased programming opportunities through the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

