North Cedar, Alburnett power past opponents to set up District semifinal showdown

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Cedar Knights took down the Midland Eagles in the first round of the District 7 playoffs 7-2 on Monday thanks to two three-run home runs in the final two innings. Tyler Thurston pelted his three-run home run in the sixth inning which gave the Knights a 4-2 lead. Then in the seventh, Tadan Lange followed with his own to solidify the 7-2 victory. Midland closes their season with a 7-9 season.

In the game that followed, the Alburnett Pirates defended their home field with a 10-4 victory over Prince of Peace. The Pirates were paced by seven early runs all scored in the first inning. The Irish finish their season 1-12.

The Pirates and Knights will square off in the 1A District semifinal on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

