Muscatine police officers rescue 80-year-old woman from house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was rescued by law enforcement officers in Muscatine from a house fire on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Muscatine Fire Department, the first report of the fire came at around 8:37 a.m. from two police officers who were on patrol in the neighborhood of the home, located at 512 Liberty Street. They noticed heavy smoke rising in the air and located the home, calling the fire into the county’s joint communications center.

The officers then attempted to enter the house through the front door, but encountered heat and flame. They then tried to enter the home through the back and saw an 80-year-old woman laying on the floor. After breaking the door open, they carried the woman to safety and performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Muscatine for smoke inhalation, then taken to the University of Iowa Specialized Care Unit. One of the two officers who rescued the woman was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment. He was later released.

Firefighters said that fire was found on the first and second floors. An estimated $39,000 in damage was caused by the fire, according to officials.

22 firefighters from the Muscatine Fire Department and Fruitland Fire participated in the emergency response, along with the Muscatine Police Department, Salvation Army, and Red Cross.

Officials did not give a cause for the fire.

