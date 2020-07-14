Maquoketa farmer recovering after 2,000 pound hay bale fell and pinned him between a skidloader

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WOI) - A cattle farmer in Maquoketa could leave the hospital as early as today after a 2,000 pound hay bale fell and pinned him between a skidloader.

Bruce Manning is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following last week's incident.

Manning has three breaks in his neck and 11 rib fractures. His daughter Brenda says he's recovering well. But she says her parents now face more than $200,000 in medical expenses.

“I don’t know my dad’s whole financial situation, other than I know he doesn’t have health insurance,” Manning’s daughter Brenda Wallace said. “And, you know, I don’t want him to take himself out of the hospital early, because he doesn’t worry about trying to pay his bills and, you know, worrying about medical costs.”

That's why she says she is raising money to help her parents get through this. So far, she's raised more than 700 dollars.

