Local soccer club forms medical task force to guide them during the pandemic

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “We are encouraging our parents at home to do a pre-screening before they get here.” said FC United Executive Director Bill Ajram. “We are doing our own screening when they arrive, Fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, exposure to anybody was tested positive for Covid? No. All right can I go? "

FC United Soccer Club in Hiawatha delayed the opening of their season and just started practice a safely as possible with only 10 players at a time doing social distancing drills. All this comes at the recommendation of their medical task force FC United formed of medical professionals in Eastern Iowa. 

“It has been a great group we have been meeting weekly for a couple months trying to come up with the best process to be consistent and safe with these kids,” said a member of the task forcer Angie Dolphin.

Some of the people that were involved with that task force are people that are highly involved with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, The VA, and people in the medical field. FC United hopes start playing games in the middle of August but they know it will all based on information from their medical task force. So for their safe approach has worked with the parents.

“I think this is a safe as we can get it given the situation. You know, Covid has made us change everything we are doing.”

