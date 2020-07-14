Advertisement

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

While paddling along the river, an alligator attacked Peter Joyce’s kayak, tipping it over. After righting his kayak the alligator is not seen again and Joyce paddles away.

The entire event was caught on camera by Joyce who said he was not injured during the incident and his kayak did not sustain any damage.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State officials launch free naloxone initiative in pharmacies

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State agencies will be coordinating a new effort to make an antidote to an opioid overdose available for free at pharmacies in the state.

Local

Tiffin to start first ever recreational sports amid pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Tiffin to start fall recreational sports

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Our Town

Residential growth spurs business growth in Marion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Our Town Marion welcomed roughly 1,000 new households in the past decade. With more people, there’s a need for more schools, more restaurants and new and improved amenities.

Iowa

Willowwind School in Iowa City announces plans to bring students back to classroom, with multiple safety measures in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Leaders at one private elementary school, Willowwind School in Iowa City, say they have done their research and they are planning to bring students back to the classroom starting on August 24.

Latest News

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Local

Iowa City school board votes to start school year with online only learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major school district in eastern Iowa has elected to begin the 2020-2021 school year with online learning.

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

News

Our Town: Pandemic hasn't stopped progress, growth in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
With more people choosing to live in Marion, there's a need for more schools, more restaurants, and new and improved amenities.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 2 hours ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.