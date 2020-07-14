Advertisement

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

State officials launch free naloxone initiative in pharmacies

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State agencies will be coordinating a new effort to make an antidote to an opioid overdose available for free at pharmacies in the state.

Local

Tiffin to start first ever recreational sports amid pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Tiffin to start fall recreational sports

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Our Town

Residential growth spurs business growth in Marion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Agee
Our Town Marion welcomed roughly 1,000 new households in the past decade. With more people, there’s a need for more schools, more restaurants and new and improved amenities.

Iowa

Willowwind School in Iowa City announces plans to bring students back to classroom, with multiple safety measures in place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Leaders at one private elementary school, Willowwind School in Iowa City, say they have done their research and they are planning to bring students back to the classroom starting on August 24.

Latest News

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

Local

Iowa City school board votes to start school year with online only learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major school district in eastern Iowa has elected to begin the 2020-2021 school year with online learning.

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

News

Our Town: Pandemic hasn't stopped progress, growth in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
With more people choosing to live in Marion, there's a need for more schools, more restaurants, and new and improved amenities.

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 2 hours ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.