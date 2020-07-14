Grinnell College announces internal hire for president

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College has selected an internal candidate as the school’s newest president.

The private liberal arts college in east-central Iowa announced in a news release Tuesday that Anne Harris has been named the school’s 14th president.

Harris has been vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college since 2019. Before her move to Grinnell, she spent nearly 20 years at DePauw University in Indiana, where she served as a faculty member and later vice president for academic affairs.

Harris was unanimously selected by the Grinnell Colldge Board of Trustees. She has been serving as acting president since July 1, after former longtime president Raynard Kington left to become head of school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Grinnell College is pleased to introduce our 14th president, Anne Harris, an energetic leader and gifted teacher who... Posted by Grinnell College on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

