SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Easton Valley Riverhawks defeated the Springville Orioles 10-7 in Monday’s first round of the 1A Region 8 playoffs. With the loss, Springville closes their season at 9-8. Easton Valley advances to play Marquette Catholic in the Region 8 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

