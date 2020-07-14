Dubuque murder suspect arrested in Michigan

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Federal authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Dubuque, officials said Tuesday.

Deonte Ellison, 25, was arrested in Michigan by United States Marshals. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon by a felon.

Dubuque Police allege that Ellison shot Curtis R. Smothers, Jr., in the chest on July 2, killing him. The alteration happened just before 6:00 p.m.in the 400 block of Loras boulevard.

Local law enforcement believed that Ellison had fled the state, leading to the involvement of U.S. Marshals in Iowa and Michigan. He was located by federal marshals on Tuesday, July 14, exiting a residence in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

