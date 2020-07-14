Des Moines approves measure requiring masks in city buildings

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines City Council is moving forward with a measure requiring everyone in city buildings to wear a face mask.

It applies to city employees and the public.

The resolution also encourages businesses owners to enact their own face mask policies.

City employees have been required to wear masks in public areas since last month.

The requirement for Des Moines’ fire and police departments started after the July Fourth holiday.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.