Cedar Rapids announces dates for urban deer hunt season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have revealed details for the annual urban deer hunt for the 2020-2021 season.

The City of Cedar Rapids said that the hunting season will take place between September 12, 2020, and January 10, 2021. Interested hunters will need a permit from the city. There will be no orientation session held for this year’s hunting season due to the ongoing pandemic, so only hunters who were involved in the 2019-2020 season will be eligible for this year’s permit.

Eligibility requirements include:

Completion of the Iowa Bow Hunter’s Safety Course.

Completion of an Urban Deer Management application available at Palo Outdoors, located at 1204 First Street in Palo, or on the city’s website

Completion of an annual proficiency certification test at Palo Outdoors.

Permits will be issued electronically to those interested after completing the above steps.

