Cedar Rapids announces dates for urban deer hunt season
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have revealed details for the annual urban deer hunt for the 2020-2021 season.
The City of Cedar Rapids said that the hunting season will take place between September 12, 2020, and January 10, 2021. Interested hunters will need a permit from the city. There will be no orientation session held for this year’s hunting season due to the ongoing pandemic, so only hunters who were involved in the 2019-2020 season will be eligible for this year’s permit.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Completion of the Iowa Bow Hunter’s Safety Course.
- Completion of an Urban Deer Management application available at Palo Outdoors, located at 1204 First Street in Palo, or on the city’s website.
- Completion of an annual proficiency certification test at Palo Outdoors.
Permits will be issued electronically to those interested after completing the above steps.
